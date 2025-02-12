Lova Boy Era! Mr Drew drops star-studded EP

Mr Drew has dropped his debut EP titled Lova Boy Era, offering a fresh blend of Afrobeats, highlife, and contemporary vibes.

Featuring collaborations with talented artists such as OliveTheBoy, Kojo Blak, and Camidoh, this project showcases Mr Drew’s versatility and passion for unique soundscapes.

The EP boasts production from heavyweights like MOGBeatz, Beatz Vampire, Willis Beatz, Ugly X Tough, and RonyTurnMeUp, delivering smooth rhythms and infectious melodies.

Tracklist for Lova Boy Era EP

With tracks that explore love, heartbreak, and resilience, “Lova Boy Era” is set to solidify Mr Drew’s place as one of the top talents in the Afrobeats scene.

Whether you’re a fan of soulful ballads or danceable anthems, this EP has something for everyone.

The star’s commitment to creating art that resonates with his audience shines through, making “Lova Boy Era” a must-listen for 2025.