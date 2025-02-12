Music

Lova Boy Era! Mr Drew drops star-studded EP

The wait is over: Mr Drew’s "Lova Boy Era" EP has arrived, delivering a perfect mix of emotion and rhythm with stellar collaborations.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Mr Drew has dropped his debut EP titled Lova Boy Era, offering a fresh blend of Afrobeats, highlife, and contemporary vibes.

Featuring collaborations with talented artists such as OliveTheBoy, Kojo Blak, and Camidoh, this project showcases Mr Drew’s versatility and passion for unique soundscapes.

The EP boasts production from heavyweights like MOGBeatz, Beatz Vampire, Willis Beatz, Ugly X Tough, and RonyTurnMeUp, delivering smooth rhythms and infectious melodies.

Tracklist for Lova Boy Era EP

With tracks that explore love, heartbreak, and resilience, “Lova Boy Era” is set to solidify Mr Drew’s place as one of the top talents in the Afrobeats scene.

Whether you’re a fan of soulful ballads or danceable anthems, this EP has something for everyone.

The star’s commitment to creating art that resonates with his audience shines through, making “Lova Boy Era” a must-listen for 2025.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP

Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”

Mr Drew announces release date for Lova Boy Era EP

AlorG Unveils “Down I’m A Rebel,” His Powerful Debut EP

Mr Drew ‘Sumɔ Mi’ ft. Medikal comes to life in vibrant new video

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Black Sherif North America Tour AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio
Next Article Kwabena Kwabena Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwabena Kwabena
Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif North America Tour
AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio
News
Santrofi in Tokyo , Japan. Photo Credit: Outhere Records
Santrofi – “Making Moves” New album out 14 February 2025!
News
Distribution Companies. Photo credit: Ghana Music/Various.
Ghana Music Distribution Powerhouses: Who You Need to Know
Lists
DrupZ & Stunna Dior
DrupZ features Stunna Dior on ‘By You (Mi Ne Woa)’ – Out February 14th
News
OliveTheBoy and his team at Audiomack Africa in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/X
OliveTheBoy officially receives plaque for 100m streams on Audiomack
News

Popular

Yaw Bossman. Photo Credit: Yaw Bossman/Facebook
Yaw Bossman to release sensual R&B EP, Late Night Syllabus, on February 13th
News
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos