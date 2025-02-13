Black Sherif unveils ‘So It Goes’ music video

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML have joined forces to create a groundbreaking music video for their trending collaboration, So It Goes.

The single is already gaining attention for its brilliant fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and contemporary trap elements, and the accompanying video brings the dynamic soundscape to life with stunning visuals.

Black Sherif’s expressive flow and Fireboy DML’s smooth, emotive vocals create a perfect synergy that is vividly captured in the video, which contrasts raw energy with emotional depth.

With vibrant scenes that match the song’s energy, the “So It Goes” music video is a testament to both artists’ unique styles and creativity, offering fans an exciting and immersive visual experience that amplifies the track’s already captivating appeal.