Black Sherif unveils ‘So It Goes’ music video

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML drop the official music video for "So It Goes," bringing raw energy and emotional depth to life.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML have joined forces to create a groundbreaking music video for their trending collaboration, So It Goes.

The single is already gaining attention for its brilliant fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and contemporary trap elements, and the accompanying video brings the dynamic soundscape to life with stunning visuals.

Black Sherif’s expressive flow and Fireboy DML’s smooth, emotive vocals create a perfect synergy that is vividly captured in the video, which contrasts raw energy with emotional depth.

With vibrant scenes that match the song’s energy, the “So It Goes” music video is a testament to both artists’ unique styles and creativity, offering fans an exciting and immersive visual experience that amplifies the track’s already captivating appeal.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
