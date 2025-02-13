Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song

Afrofusion artist Elevated shares his latest single, Kama Sutra, a track that balances passion and emotional complexity.

Produced by Annel, the song features a hip-hop-infused beat to narrate a relationship where intimacy and attention-seeking collide.

Elevated

Drawing on the title’s essence of connection, Elevated reveals how his partner’s constant desire for attention surfaces during their private moments.

Lines like “When we knack, she’s causing attention” reflect how their encounters often become more about validation than connection.

Still, he holds his ground, repeating, “I cannot come around and send on no body,” as a reminder to stay true to himself and avoid distractions.

Cover Artwork: Kama Sutra – Elevated