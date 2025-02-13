Music

KobbySalm partners with AchiaaMusic for a soul-stirring ‘Love Medley’

KobbySalm and AchiaaMusic’s "The Love Medley" combines faith, love, and music, offering a soulful tribute to God’s love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

KobbySalm, one of the leading names in the gospel music scene, has joined forces with AchiaaMusic on a powerful new collaboration, The Love Medley.

Both artists take advantage of the love season to express their deep and unwavering love for God.

The track beautifully fuses elements from KobbySalm’s popular 2018 hit, “Personal Love,” blending soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and spiritual devotion to create a moving expression of faith and love.

With the added touch of AchiaaMusic’s unique style, “The Love Medley” serves as an uplifting reminder of God’s unconditional love, designed to inspire and resonate with listeners around the world.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, this collaboration promises to touch the hearts of many, celebrating love not just between people but also the divine connection between God and humanity.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song

Knii Lante drops a soulful new love song, “Everyday Is Valentine”

DarkoVibes teams up with Tinny for powerful ‘Yao Remix’

Gyeme So: Mophty drops heartfelt love song

TeePhlow explores wealth and ambition in ‘Sika (Samantha)’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Akwaboah Jnr. Photo Credit: Akwaboah Jnr/Instagram All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Next Article Daring artiste Elevated Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Akwaboah Jnr. Photo Credit: Akwaboah Jnr/Instagram
All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Lists
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kobe Norths. Photo Credit: Kobe Norths
Kobe Norths set for new release ‘Wo Nkoa’ (Only You) on Feb. 21
News
Kwabena Kwabena
Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
News
Black Sherif North America Tour
AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio
News
Santrofi in Tokyo , Japan. Photo Credit: Outhere Records
Santrofi – “Making Moves” New album out 14 February 2025!
News
Distribution Companies. Photo credit: Ghana Music/Various.
Ghana Music Distribution Powerhouses: Who You Need to Know
Lists

Popular

DrupZ & Stunna Dior
DrupZ features Stunna Dior on ‘By You (Mi Ne Woa)’ – Out February 14th
News
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos