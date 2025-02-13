KobbySalm partners with AchiaaMusic for a soul-stirring ‘Love Medley’

KobbySalm, one of the leading names in the gospel music scene, has joined forces with AchiaaMusic on a powerful new collaboration, The Love Medley.

Both artists take advantage of the love season to express their deep and unwavering love for God.

The track beautifully fuses elements from KobbySalm’s popular 2018 hit, “Personal Love,” blending soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and spiritual devotion to create a moving expression of faith and love.

With the added touch of AchiaaMusic’s unique style, “The Love Medley” serves as an uplifting reminder of God’s unconditional love, designed to inspire and resonate with listeners around the world.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, this collaboration promises to touch the hearts of many, celebrating love not just between people but also the divine connection between God and humanity.