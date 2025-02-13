Music

Shatta Wale celebrates success with new song ‘Rolls Royce’

Rolls Royce by Shatta Wale is a song that mirrors the artist’s lavish lifestyle, reflecting on his impressive car collection and journey to success.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale continues to make waves, this time with his new song Rolls Royce, which reflects his lavish lifestyle and undeniable success.

The track serves as a celebration of his latest luxury acquisition, a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which adds to his already impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

This latest purchase follows Shatta Wale’s earlier 2024 acquisitions, a Lamborghini Urus and a Cadillac Escalade, further showcasing his love for luxury and high-performance cars.

With “Rolls Royce,” Shatta Wale uses his music to mirror his personal achievements, combining his signature dancehall style with lyrics that highlight his journey to the top and the fruits of his hard work.

The track captures the essence of success and extravagance, making it a fitting anthem for anyone who’s been on the grind and is now enjoying the rewards of their efforts.

Cover Artwork: Rolls Royce - Shatta Wale
Cover Artwork: Rolls Royce – Shatta Wale
author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song

KobbySalm partners with AchiaaMusic for a soul-stirring ‘Love Medley’

Knii Lante drops a soulful new love song, “Everyday Is Valentine”

DarkoVibes teams up with Tinny for powerful ‘Yao Remix’

Gyeme So: Mophty drops heartfelt love song

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Daring artiste Elevated Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song
Next Article Josiah Bassey. Photo Credit: Josiah Bassey Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Josiah Bassey. Photo Credit: Josiah Bassey
Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”
Africa
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Akwaboah Jnr. Photo Credit: Akwaboah Jnr/Instagram
All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Lists
Kobe Norths. Photo Credit: Kobe Norths
Kobe Norths set for new release ‘Wo Nkoa’ (Only You) on Feb. 21
News
Kwabena Kwabena
Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
News
Black Sherif North America Tour
AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio
News
Santrofi in Tokyo , Japan. Photo Credit: Outhere Records
Santrofi – “Making Moves” New album out 14 February 2025!
News

Popular

Distribution Companies. Photo credit: Ghana Music/Various.
Ghana Music Distribution Powerhouses: Who You Need to Know
Lists
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos