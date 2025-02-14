Dr. Cryme Ushers in 2025 with a soul-stirring gospel anthem, “Our Father”

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artist Dr Cryme begins the year on a high note with the release of his powerful and uplifting single, OUR FATHER, which is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

Produced by the gifted Abochi Beatz and brought to life visually by acclaimed director Krix Krox, OUR FATHER is a heartfelt praise anthem that radiates faith, devotion, and spiritual connection. Drawing inspiration from the timeless words of the Lord’s Prayer, Dr Cryme delivers a soulful plea for divine guidance, forgiveness, and blessings, creating a musical experience that resonates deeply with listeners.

With his signature rich vocals and a seamless fusion of traditional and contemporary gospel sounds, Dr. Cryme captivates audiences once again. OUR FATHER is more than just a song—it’s a spiritual journey that speaks to the hearts of believers and music lovers alike.

Marking his first release of 2025, OUR FATHER showcases Dr Cryme’s artistic evolution and unwavering dedication to spreading messages of hope and inspiration through his music.

Don’t miss out on this uplifting masterpiece! Stream OUR FATHER on your favourite platforms, and let the power of Dr Cryme’s music uplift your spirit.

Cover Artwork: Our Father – Dr Cryme