Music

Kweku Smoke brings ‘Jah Guide’ to life in official video

Watch Kweku Smoke's Jah Guide official video now! A beautiful, thought-provoking representation of his musical journey.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kweku Smoke, the shining star in the Ghanaian music scene, has officially dropped the music video for Jah Guide.

Known for blending raw, conscious lyrics, Kweku Smoke brings a powerful visual narrative to life that mirrors the song’s deep spiritual message.

Directed with impeccable artistry, the “Jah Guide” video showcases Kweku Smoke’s journey through various symbolic landscapes, accentuating the song’s themes of perseverance, faith, and the guidance of a higher power.

Fans of Kweku Smoke can expect stunning cinematography, thought-provoking imagery, and a message that resonates beyond the music.

The video offers a glimpse into Kweku’s personal journey while encouraging listeners to trust in divine guidance and remain focused on their paths.

With its official release, “Jah Guide” is poised to cement Kweku Smoke’s place among the top-tier artists in Ghana.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

New Video! Amerado drops emotional ‘The Last Prayer’

Black Sherif unveils ‘So It Goes’ music video

‘Mɛyibor’; A love song for us by Worlasi

Esther Smith drops heartfelt new song ‘Me Hia Wo’

Queendalyn Yurglee inspires with joyful new release ‘You Are Good’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei & others featured in Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs
Next Article Amerado New Video! Amerado drops emotional ‘The Last Prayer’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei & others featured in Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Josiah Bassey. Photo Credit: Josiah Bassey
Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”
Africa
Akwaboah Jnr. Photo Credit: Akwaboah Jnr/Instagram
All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Lists
Kobe Norths. Photo Credit: Kobe Norths
Kobe Norths set for new release ‘Wo Nkoa’ (Only You) on Feb. 21
News
Kwabena Kwabena
Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
News
Black Sherif North America Tour
AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio
News

Popular

Santrofi in Tokyo , Japan. Photo Credit: Outhere Records
Santrofi – “Making Moves” New album out 14 February 2025!
News
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos