Lyrics: Long Distance by Choirmaster (Praye Honeho)

Love be space and Time
Measured by the heart so if ibi
Long distance I don’t mind
Sɛ traffic wokrom kraaa me sore Ahumaakye
And ago dedicate my time,
Salaga to Awia Nkwanta diɛ
Enye kwai
Long distance mpinatwe diɛ ɛɛde ooo
Bisa Ama Linda ni minua Kwakwa
Odo no tsiwo aa eedɛ ooo
Long distance mpinatwe diɛ ɛɛɛde ee
Bisa Ama Linda ni minua Kwakwa
Odonu tsi wo aa ɛɛde ooo
I don’t want to call you or text you
I want see you face to face
I don’t want to call you or text you meba
I don’t want to call you or text you
I want see you face to face
I don’t wanna call you or text you miiba miiba
From Accra to Kasoaaa
I don’t mind if ibi long distance
From Accra to Kasoaaa meba, meba
Takoradi to Madina aaaa
I don’t mind if ibi long distance
From Accra to Nyja miiba miiba
Solo instruments :
Chorus:
From Accra to Kasoaaa
I don’t mind if ibi long distance from Accra to kasoa aa meba meba
Takoradi to Madina aaa
I don’t mind if ibi long distance from Accra to nyjaa miiba miiba
Solo instruments :
2nd Verse
—————-
2X: I never go dey make distance
Stop me from reaching my love no no
I never go dey make distance control me
I don’t want to call you or text you
I want see you face to face
I don’t want to call you or text you meba
I don’t want to call you or text you
I want see you face to face
I don’t wanna call you or text you miiba miiba
Chorus till end