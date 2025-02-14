Lyrics: Long Distance by Choirmaster (Praye Honeho)

Love be space and Time

Measured by the heart so if ibi

Long distance I don’t mind

Sɛ traffic wokrom kraaa me sore Ahumaakye

And ago dedicate my time,

Salaga to Awia Nkwanta diɛ

Enye kwai

Long distance mpinatwe diɛ ɛɛde ooo

Bisa Ama Linda ni minua Kwakwa

Odo no tsiwo aa eedɛ ooo

Long distance mpinatwe diɛ ɛɛɛde ee

Bisa Ama Linda ni minua Kwakwa

Odonu tsi wo aa ɛɛde ooo

I don’t want to call you or text you

I want see you face to face

I don’t want to call you or text you meba

I don’t want to call you or text you

I want see you face to face

I don’t wanna call you or text you miiba miiba

From Accra to Kasoaaa

I don’t mind if ibi long distance

From Accra to Kasoaaa meba, meba

Takoradi to Madina aaaa

I don’t mind if ibi long distance

From Accra to Nyja miiba miiba

Solo instruments :

Chorus:

From Accra to Kasoaaa

I don’t mind if ibi long distance from Accra to kasoa aa meba meba

Takoradi to Madina aaa

I don’t mind if ibi long distance from Accra to nyjaa miiba miiba

Solo instruments :

2nd Verse

—————-

2X: I never go dey make distance

Stop me from reaching my love no no

I never go dey make distance control me

I don’t want to call you or text you

I want see you face to face

I don’t want to call you or text you meba

I don’t want to call you or text you

I want see you face to face

I don’t wanna call you or text you miiba miiba

Chorus till end