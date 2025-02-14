Music

Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’

Listen to Piesie Esther’s new song "Gyidi Kese (Medley)," a heartfelt medley about trusting in God’s power and strength.

Piesie Esther has released the highly anticipated Gyidi Kese (Medley) a song that celebrates the power of great faith.

Known for her incredible vocal ability and inspiring lyrics, Piesie Esther uses this medley to express a powerful message of hope and trust in God’s unwavering guidance.

“Gyidi Kese” is a song that uplifts the spirit, reminding listeners of the importance of holding on to strong faith, especially during times of adversity.

With an arrangement that blends traditional gospel with contemporary sounds, Piesie Esther’s voice resonates with passion and conviction.

This medley serves not only as a reminder of the strength faith provides but also as a musical journey that invites all to renew their belief in divine power.

“Gyidi Kese (Medley)” is a testament to Piesie Esther’s ability to connect deeply with her audience through powerful, faith-driven music.

Gyidi Kese (Medley) is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service. 

Stream Gyidi Kese (Medley) on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesieesther-gyidikese

