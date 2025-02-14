Santrofi – “Making Moves” new album out today!

Santrofi is thrilled to present Making Moves, their highly anticipated new album. This dynamic eight-piece collective from Accra first captivated audiences with their celebrated debut, Alewa, and electrifying performances at major festivals across Europe and Japan. They’re back with a fresh wave of Highlife energy that feels perfectly timed to uplift and inspire.

Proudly released on Outhere Records, Making Moves invites you to dive into the vibrant sounds of Accra, feel its pulse, and celebrate the bright future of Highlife music. We hope you’ll join us on this journey and enjoy it as much as we do.

Making Moves by Santrofi billboard in Accra, Ghana. Photo Credit: Santrofi

For their sophomore album, Santrofi collaborated with four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Jerry Boys (known for his work with REM, Ali Farka Touré, Buena Vista Social Club, and Orchestra Baobab). Together, they’ve crafted a record that pays homage to traditional Highlife rhythms while boldly pushing the genre into new territory. From raw Highlife grooves to funk-driven dancefloor anthems and soulful reflections on life, Making Moves is a testament to Santrofi’s versatility and vision.

Led by bassist and producer Emmanuel Kwadwo Ofori, the band’s members have shared stages and studios with Highlife legends like Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas, Ambolley, and AB Crentsil, as well as contemporary stars such as Kidi, Yaw Tog, and Black Sherif. This rich tapestry of experience allows Santrofi to seamlessly bridge Highlife’s golden era with today’s fast-evolving Afro scene. As Afrobeats artists increasingly embrace live-band setups, Santrofi stands at the forefront of this exciting movement in Ghana.

Santrofi. Photo Credit: Outhere Records

From the Highlife funk of Amina to the playful groove of Gyae Me How, Making Moves is guaranteed to get you moving. The title track features rising Afrobeats stars Arathejay and Kofi Jamar, capturing the hustle and resilience of Accra’s streets with the message, “Life has never been easy, so keep moving.” Tracks like No Money, No Honey reflect everyday truths, while Su Nkwa showcases the band’s love for classic Sikji Highlife. The second single, Domebi, is a heartfelt ode to mutual respect in relationships: “I love you just the way you are… do your best and I’ll do my best, nobody knows tomorrow.”

With Making Moves, Santrofi proves Highlife’s timeless heartbeat can embrace funky grooves, drill, and more without losing its soul. This is music made for the dancefloor, shaped by the streets of Accra, and deeply rooted in Ghana’s musical heritage. Santrofi is not just preserving Highlife—they’re redefining it for a new generation.

Cover Artwork: Making Moves – Santrofi