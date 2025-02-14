Music

Santrofi – “Making Moves” new album out today!

Get ready to groove to Santrofi's sophomore album, Making Moves, featuring eclectic Highlife tracks that bridge the past with the present in Ghana's music scene.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Santrofi is thrilled to present Making Moves, their highly anticipated new album. This dynamic eight-piece collective from Accra first captivated audiences with their celebrated debut, Alewa, and electrifying performances at major festivals across Europe and Japan. They’re back with a fresh wave of Highlife energy that feels perfectly timed to uplift and inspire.

Proudly released on Outhere Records, Making Moves invites you to dive into the vibrant sounds of Accra, feel its pulse, and celebrate the bright future of Highlife music. We hope you’ll join us on this journey and enjoy it as much as we do.

Making Moves by Santrofi billboard in Accra, Ghana. Photo Credit: Santrofi
Making Moves by Santrofi billboard in Accra, Ghana. Photo Credit: Santrofi

For their sophomore album, Santrofi collaborated with four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Jerry Boys (known for his work with REM, Ali Farka Touré, Buena Vista Social Club, and Orchestra Baobab). Together, they’ve crafted a record that pays homage to traditional Highlife rhythms while boldly pushing the genre into new territory. From raw Highlife grooves to funk-driven dancefloor anthems and soulful reflections on life, Making Moves is a testament to Santrofi’s versatility and vision.

Led by bassist and producer Emmanuel Kwadwo Ofori, the band’s members have shared stages and studios with Highlife legends like Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas, Ambolley, and AB Crentsil, as well as contemporary stars such as Kidi, Yaw Tog, and Black Sherif. This rich tapestry of experience allows Santrofi to seamlessly bridge Highlife’s golden era with today’s fast-evolving Afro scene. As Afrobeats artists increasingly embrace live-band setups, Santrofi stands at the forefront of this exciting movement in Ghana.

Santrofi. Photo Credit: Outhere Records
Santrofi. Photo Credit: Outhere Records

From the Highlife funk of Amina to the playful groove of Gyae Me HowMaking Moves is guaranteed to get you moving. The title track features rising Afrobeats stars Arathejay and Kofi Jamar, capturing the hustle and resilience of Accra’s streets with the message, “Life has never been easy, so keep moving.” Tracks like No Money, No Honey reflect everyday truths, while Su Nkwa showcases the band’s love for classic Sikji Highlife. The second single, Domebi, is a heartfelt ode to mutual respect in relationships: “I love you just the way you are… do your best and I’ll do my best, nobody knows tomorrow.”

With Making Moves, Santrofi proves Highlife’s timeless heartbeat can embrace funky grooves, drill, and more without losing its soul. This is music made for the dancefloor, shaped by the streets of Accra, and deeply rooted in Ghana’s musical heritage. Santrofi is not just preserving Highlife—they’re redefining it for a new generation.

Cover Artwork: Making Moves - Santrofi
Cover Artwork: Making Moves – Santrofi
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Santrofi – “Making Moves” New album out 14 February 2025!

Klu’s ‘Trade Affairs, Growing Pains’ chronicles progress and choices

Oseikrom Sikani drops new album ‘Hansy Calm Down’

New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!

King Paluta drops groundbreaking album ‘Give Time Some Time’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article The Last Prayer - Amerado. Credit: YouTube Amerado drops soulful anthem ‘The Last Prayer’ on his 30th birthday
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei & others featured in Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif unveils ‘So It Goes’ music video
Music
Josiah Bassey. Photo Credit: Josiah Bassey
Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”
Africa
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale celebrates success with new song ‘Rolls Royce’
Music
Daring artiste Elevated
Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song
Music
Urban Gospel artiste KobbySalm
KobbySalm partners with AchiaaMusic for a soul-stirring ‘Love Medley’
Music

Popular

Ras Kuuku. Photo Credit: Ras Kuuku/Instagram.
‘Y3 Tali Mu’ made the most remarkable impact in my journey – Ras Kuuku
News
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos