Bollie kicks off 2025 with the soothing message of ‘Kindness’

Listen to Kindness, the new 2025 release from Bollie, as he explores the themes of vulnerability, strength, and faith.

2015 UK X Factor finalist and Ghanaian artist Bollie has released his first song of 2025 titled Kindness.

In this heartfelt yet enjoyable track, the song reflects on the power of kindness—how it can be a source of strength, yet sometimes be taken for granted.

The message explores the fine line between vulnerability and strength, with a reminder not to confuse kindness with weakness.

Kindness touches on the emotional challenges of being misunderstood, but it also carries a message of hope and joy. The song underscores the importance of faith, with the uplifting declaration, “God has me.”

With its soothing melody, Kindness offers a powerful message wrapped in an enjoyable tune, making it a track that listeners can return to time and again.

At 3:24 minutes long, the song will leave fans wanting more and eager to dive deeper into Bollie’s musical catalogue.

Blending Afrobeat and Highlife influences, Kindness is a timeless song that resonates with listeners, long after the first listen.

