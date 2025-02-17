Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Medikal on street anthem ‘Yie’

Kwesi Amewuga has teamed up with Medikal on a banging new track titled Yie, which reflects the vibrant energy of the streets.

The song perfectly captures the raw vibe of urban life, blending catchy beats with powerful lyrics that speak to the heart of street culture.

Kwesi Amewuga and Medikal’s collaboration brings a unique blend of their respective sounds, creating a track that resonates with the everyday grind of the streets.

With its infectious energy, “Yie” is set to become an anthem for the streets, reflecting the tenacity and drive of those living life on the edge, working hard to make it in the hustle.

It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone who knows what it takes to survive and thrive in the streets.