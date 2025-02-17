Music

Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Medikal on street anthem ‘Yie’

Kwesi Amewuga and Medikal’s ‘Yie’ is an energetic anthem that embodies the hustle and energy of street life.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kwesi Amewuga has teamed up with Medikal on a banging new track titled Yie, which reflects the vibrant energy of the streets.

The song perfectly captures the raw vibe of urban life, blending catchy beats with powerful lyrics that speak to the heart of street culture.

Kwesi Amewuga and Medikal’s collaboration brings a unique blend of their respective sounds, creating a track that resonates with the everyday grind of the streets.

With its infectious energy, “Yie” is set to become an anthem for the streets, reflecting the tenacity and drive of those living life on the edge, working hard to make it in the hustle.

It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone who knows what it takes to survive and thrive in the streets.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Skonti is out with ‘G.O.A.T’ feat. Kofi Mole & Kwesi Amewuga

Bollie kicks off 2025 with the soothing message of ‘Kindness’

Dr. Cryme Ushers in 2025 with a soul-stirring gospel anthem, “Our Father”

From bars to melodies: Lyrical Joe’s ‘Healing’ redefines love songs

WavBoy kicks off 2025 with powerful debut single ‘Dear God’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook From Hip-Hop to Amapiano: D-Black’s album – ‘The Ghanaian Visa’ drops on 6th March
Next Article Skonti Skonti is out with ‘G.O.A.T’ feat. Kofi Mole & Kwesi Amewuga
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
From Hip-Hop to Amapiano: D-Black’s album – ‘The Ghanaian Visa’ drops on 6th March
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

B4Bonah. Photo Credit: B4Bonah
B4Bonah’s ‘Stratagem’ featured in film collaboration with Nike’s new color designer, Papa Oppong
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei & others featured in Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs
News
Black Sherif unveils ‘So It Goes’ music video
Music
Josiah Bassey. Photo Credit: Josiah Bassey
Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”
Africa
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale celebrates success with new song ‘Rolls Royce’
Music

Popular

Daring artiste Elevated
Kama Sutra! Elevated blends emotion with Afrofusion on new song
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos