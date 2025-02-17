Skonti is out with ‘G.O.A.T’ feat. Kofi Mole & Kwesi Amewuga

Skonti kicks off the year with a bang with G.O.A.T featuring Kofi Mole and Kwesi Amewuga, off his upcoming album W.O.Y.O Duex.

The track showcases Skonti’s signature style, with powerful lyrics and a catchy beat that perfectly blends the talents of the three artists.

“G.O.A.T” – which stands for “Greatest of All Time” – delivers an anthem of confidence and resilience, further solidifying Skonti’s place in the industry.

The music video, directed by Yaw Phanta, complements the energy of the song, bringing the visuals to life with stunning shots and an urban feel.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Skonti himself, “G.O.A.T” is a testament to his all-around artistry and dedication to creating hits.

This track is a strong start to what promises to be an incredible year for the talented musician.