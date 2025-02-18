Music

Celestine Donkor worships with new song ‘We Hail You’

Celestine Donkor’s new gospel song, "We Hail You," is a powerful anthem of praise, showcasing her incredible vocal talent and deep devotion to God.

Celestine Donkor, a leading voice in Ghana’s gospel music scene, has released a new praise anthem titled We Hail You.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to God, highlighting themes of worship, reverence, and thanksgiving. With its soul-lifting lyrics and powerful vocals, Celestine continues to inspire fans and listeners around the world.

We Hail You is more than just a song; it’s an expression of deep faith and devotion. Celestine’s remarkable ability to blend contemporary gospel sounds with rich, traditional influences makes this track a standout.

The song’s upbeat rhythm and uplifting message are set to resonate with both gospel music lovers and worshippers alike.

As the song continues to make waves, We Hail You is expected to become a staple in churches and gospel playlists, cementing Celestine Donkor’s place as one of Ghana’s most respected gospel artists.

