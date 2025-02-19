Music

Firm After All (Wavez II): J.Derobie showcases his Evolution one new EP

J.Derobie’s new EP Firm After All (Wavez II) features six tracks that blend Afrobeat, dancehall, and vibrant melodies.

J.Derobie has dropped his Firm After All (Wavez II) EP, which features six tracks that showcase his evolving sound and artistic depth.

The EP marks a significant milestone in his career, with each song offering a unique blend of catchy rhythms, bold lyrics, and infectious melodies.

J.Derobie continues to impress with his ability to seamlessly fuse Afrobeat, dancehall, and contemporary sounds, creating a dynamic listening experience that’s both vibrant and reflective.

Firm After All (Wavez II) is not just an EP, but a journey through the artist’s growth, resilience, and commitment to success despite the challenges he has faced.

With standout tracks that highlight his versatility, J.Derobie proves he’s here to stay, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next move.

Cover Artwork: Firm After All (Wavez II) - J.Derobie
