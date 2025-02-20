Music

Ayisi is out with ‘Yɛn Ware’; a celebration of love

Ayisi's Yɛn Ware is the ultimate track for couples ready to say ‘I do’—a heartfelt tribute to the journey of marriage.

Ayisi’s latest track, Yɛn Ware, brings a fresh sound to the celebration of love and commitment.

With heartfelt lyrics, the song captures the excitement and anticipation of a wedding proposal and the journey toward marital bliss.

Ayisi, known for his ability to blend Afrobeat rhythms with deep emotional storytelling, brings listeners into a world of romance, where two people are ready to unite for a lifetime of joy and partnership.

As love songs go, Yɛn Ware is a powerful anthem for anyone dreaming of taking the next step in a relationship, making it a perfect soundtrack for engagements, weddings, and special occasions.

With its catchy chorus and rhythmic beats, Ayisi has crafted a track that speaks to the universal longing for love and the beautiful bond that marriage represents, resonating with couples around the world.

Cover Artwork: Yɛn Ware - Ayisi
Cover Artwork: Yɛn Ware – Ayisi
