D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing drop Gospel-Afrobeats-Hip-hop themed song – ‘Amazing Grace’

Watch the music video of D-Black's latest single 'Amazing Grace' blending hip-hop, afrobeat, highlife, and gospel with Kwabena Kwabena and Joyce Blessing.

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur D-Black is set to make waves with the release of his latest single, ‘Amazing Grace’.

This powerful and uplifting track, featuring highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena and renowned gospel singer Joyce Blessing, marks the first official single off his highly anticipated album, ‘The Ghanaian Visa’.

‘Amazing Grace’ is a heartfelt blend of hip-hop, afrobeats, highlife, and gospel, reflecting D-Black’s journey of resilience, faith, and gratitude to the maker. 

The song’s soul-stirring production, combined with Kwabena Kwabena’s signature melodies and Joyce Blessing’s anointed vocals, creates an inspiring anthem of gratitude, hope and perseverance.

Speaking about the single, D-Black shared: “This song is a reflection of my journey (both personal and musical). Life has its ups and downs, but grace has carried me through. Collaborating with Kwabena Kwabena and Joyce Blessing made this record even more special, and it’s time to give it to the people.”

The single also sets the stage for D-Black’s ‘Ghanaian Visa’ album, a project that celebrates the rich sounds of Ghana, blending traditional and contemporary influences across multiple genres. With Amazing Grace, he showcases a more reflective side of his artistry, merging his hip-hop roots with a deeper spiritual essence.

Amazing Grace will be available on all major streaming platforms starting on 20th February, before the album’s release on 6th March. 

About D-Black

D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook

Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, is a Ghanaian hip-hop and Afrobeats artist, entrepreneur, and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik. Over the years, he has delivered hit records & groundbreaking collaborations, solidifying his place as a key figure in the African music industry as well as fostering the success and growth of signed artists and producers under his Black Avenue Muzik label. With multiple awards and international recognition, D-Black continues to push boundaries with his music and business ventures.

