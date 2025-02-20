Music

Jay Bahd blends hard lyrics with raw energy in ‘Owo Safoa’

Jay Bahd’s Owo Safoa is a raw, energetic trap banger with intense beats and bars, representing the essence of Asaaka music.

Jay Bahd’s Owo Safoa, the second track from The Return of Okomfo Anokye 2, delivers hard-hitting bars and a dark, atmospheric vibe true to the Asaaka (Ghanaian drill/trap) genre.

Produced by Jay Bunae, the track blends gritty trap beats with Jay Bahd’s raw, energetic flow, making it a standout anthem for fans of underground African trap music.

With its heavy basslines and relentless energy, Owo Safoa is not just a banger—it’s an expression of the hustle, resilience, and the harsh realities that come with life in the streets.

Mixed and mastered by Atown TSB, the track’s sound is polished to perfection, ensuring that every drop and snare hit with intense clarity.

Directed by Jesse Filmz, the visuals will likely match the track’s aggressive and bold tone. Owo Safoa is a powerful addition to The Return of Okomfo Anokye 2 and a must-listen for fans of trap and Asaaka music.

