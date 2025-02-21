MOLIY drops ‘Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix’ feat. Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

The much-anticipated Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix by MOLIY, featuring Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea, has finally dropped!

Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix brings an infectious blend of high-energy beats and electrifying vibes.

This collaboration brings together MOLIY’s distinctive sound with the unique styles of Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea, crafting a track that is set to be a festival and party favourite.

Silent Addy’s powerful flow, Skillibeng’s raw energy, and Shenseea’s vibrant delivery blend seamlessly with MOLIY’s dynamic style, taking the original to a whole new level.

Fans can now enjoy the full energy of the track, available across all major streaming platforms.

Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix is sure to take over playlists, keeping listeners on their feet and dancing through the night, with that unmistakable Ghanaian flavour and vibe.

Worldwide Phenomenon MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra