Olonka drops new song ‘Frenemy’

Explore Olonka’s fresh perspective on friendships and rivalries in his latest Highlife hit, “Frenemy.

Olonka‘s Frenemy, is a bold new track that combines infectious rhythms with an emotional depth that explores the complexities of modern relationships.

Drawing from personal experiences and the ups and downs of human connection, Frenemy showcases Olonka’s unique style within the Highlife genre, blending catchy melodies with sharp lyrics.

The track brings forward a fresh perspective on the concept of rivalry and friendship, using the term “frenemy” to describe the blurred lines between enemies and friends, and how those relationships can influence personal growth and self-awareness.

With a compelling beat that hooks listeners from the first note, Frenemy is a track that not only resonates emotionally but also keeps listeners dancing.

As Olonka continues to break boundaries with Highlife, Frenemy is another step in his evolution as an artist, promising to captivate old fans and attract new listeners alike.

Frenemy - Olonka
Cover Artwork: Frenemy – Olonka
