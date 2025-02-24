Cojo Rae ‘Obiba’ captures the complexity of relationships

Cojo Rae has dropped the video for Obiba, an electrifying fusion of Afrobeat and soulful melodies, delivering a powerful message of self-expression and love.

With Obiba, Cojo Rae invites listeners into a world where the rhythm of the heart beats alongside the pulse of the music.

The track is both introspective and celebratory, reflecting the complexities of navigating relationships and self-discovery.

The catchy beat will make you want to dance, while the lyrics, “Let me know if you don’t like me,” capture the raw vulnerability of putting oneself out there.

Whether you’re in the midst of a relationship or reflecting on love lost, Obiba resonates deeply with anyone who has ever questioned their worth or struggled to be understood.

Cojo Rae’s ability to blend thought-provoking lyrics with infectious rhythms makes Obiba a must-listen, leaving a lasting impact on all who hear it.