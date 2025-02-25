Music

GuyMandem unveils new Afrobeat-Dancehall track ‘Okokoroko’

GuyMandem makes debut with "Okokoroko", blending Afrobeat rhythms with dancehall intensity.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian Afrobeat-Dancehall artist GuyMandem is making his debut unto the music scene with the release of his latest single, ‘Okokoroko.’ Born Kwabena Addae Antwi, GuyMandem is on a mission to rejuvenate the dancehall genre in Ghana, bringing a fresh perspective to the already competitive music scene.

Hailing from Tema, the city home to top Ghanaian acts like Sarkodie and R2Bees, GuyMandem’s musical journey began at the age of fourteen while in junior high school. Over the years, he has honed his craft, developing a rhythmic and versatile style that sets him apart. His husky, modulated voice brings a distinct energy to every track, making him a standout force in the Afrobeat-Dancehall fusion space.

‘Okokoroko’ is a deeply personal record inspired by GuyMandem’s own experiences of overcoming loss and betrayal, transforming challenges into triumphs. The track resonates with listeners by blending infectious Afrobeat rhythms with the grit and intensity of dancehall, creating a powerful song for those who have faced adversity and risen above it.

Okokoroko by GuyMandem. Cover: GuyMandem.
Speaking on the release, GuyMandem shared, “This song is a reflection of my journey—turning pain into power and setbacks into success. I want my fans to feel empowered when they listen to ‘Okokoroko’ because no matter what life throws at you, resilience always wins.”

Okokoroko is now available on all major streaming platforms here!

Fans can connect with GuyMandem on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming performances.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
