M.anifest drops ‘Worth The Wait (Freestyle)’, a taste of what’s coming

Worth The Wait (Freestyle) by M.anifest is a captivating mix of lyrical genius and anticipation for what's next

Ghana Music

M.anifest is back with a powerful new release, Worth The Wait (Freestyle), showing his lyrical prowess and undeniable skill.

The freestyle sets the stage for an upcoming project that’s sure to leave fans eager for more. His dynamic delivery and sharp wordplay reinforce why the wait for new music has been well worth it.

As the anticipation builds for his full project, M.anifest reminds his listeners that the journey towards this musical drop will be something special, and they can expect nothing less than greatness.

The freestyle serves as a preview, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend conscious lyricism with a smooth flow, giving a taste of the creative brilliance to come.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, Worth The Wait is a strong reminder that M.anifest is here to stay and continue elevating the game.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
