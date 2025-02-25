Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja drop ‘Somebody’

Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja have teamed up for an infectious new track titled Somebody, a captivating fusion of rhythm and melody that is set to make waves.

The song showcases the unique blend of Mr Impulse’s dynamic production and Gloria Onoja’s soulful vocals, creating a track that’s both catchy and heartfelt.

Somebody effortlessly merges upbeat tempos with deep emotional resonance, drawing listeners in with its powerful message and undeniable groove.

The synergy between the two artists shines throughout the song, with Gloria’s smooth delivery complementing Mr Impulse’s sharp, vibrant beats.

With its rhythmic energy and relatable lyrics, Somebody has all the makings of a summer anthem, guaranteed to get stuck in your head.

This collaboration is a bold step forward for both artists, proving their ability to create music that resonates deeply with their growing fanbase.

Cover Artwork: Somebody – Mr Impulse & Gloria Onoja