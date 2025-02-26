Music

Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack

Safe to say, AratheJay has found "PEACE" in the process of "Finding Nimo".

Ghanaian sensation, AratheJay has unveiled his first single of the year, dubbed “Peace”, available exclusively on Audiomack. 

AratheJay displays his admirable blend of smooth melodies with a mumble-style delivery, crafting a record that pulls from hiphop and hiplife influences.

With “Peace”, he carries a strong message about staying grounded in faith rather than giving in to fear. He reflects on life’s uncertainties, choosing to trust in God instead of panicking. 

Through introspective lyrics, the new-age artist emphasizes the importance of remaining calm, working hard and placing confidence in divine guidance.  

“I won’t sit there and panic,” he says. “Most of the time, we complain, but now, I have to relax, trust God and keep working, knowing that no matter what happens, I have eternal life because God is in me.”  

The song further highlights the belief in life after death, reinforcing the idea that despite earthly struggles, peace comes from understanding that the soul lives on. Arathejay delivers an uplifting song of hope and spiritual reassurance.  

“Peace” is a reminder to stay hopeful, work hard, and find reassurance in faith, no matter the circumstances.

Cover Artwork: Peace – AraTheJay
Cover Artwork: Peace – AraTheJay
