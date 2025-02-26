Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 

A story of love, patience and choices, these are the foundations on which Ghanaian artist Døku crafts his newest song, “Fi Mi Le.”

The soft rock song follows the need to be patient with love. The chorus, sung in Yoruba, loosely translates to “leave me be.” Døku realises that as much as he loves love and wants to be in a relationship, he must be patient and ensure he gets the love he deserves. As such, he makes the bold decision to choose himself first rather than rush into a relationship.

Doku – Fi Mi Le. Cover: Døku

Despite being a love song, the theme of the song transitions into the lives of many people who are caught in a bizarre situation and choosing their freedom, peace of mind, and self over the stress their current situation offers.

Produced by heh, “Fi Mi Le” is available on all streaming platforms.