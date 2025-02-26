Music

Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 

Døku's latest song "Fi Mi Le" emphasizes the importance of patience and self-love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

A story of love, patience and choices, these are the foundations on which Ghanaian artist Døku crafts his newest song, “Fi Mi Le.”

The soft rock song follows the need to be patient with love. The chorus, sung in Yoruba, loosely translates to “leave me be.” Døku realises that as much as he loves love and wants to be in a relationship, he must be patient and ensure he gets the love he deserves. As such, he makes the bold decision to choose himself first rather than rush into a relationship. 

Doku - Fi Mi Le. Cover: Døku
Doku – Fi Mi Le. Cover: Døku

Despite being a love song, the theme of the song transitions into the lives of many people who are caught in a bizarre situation and choosing their freedom, peace of mind, and self over the stress their current situation offers. 

Produced by heh, “Fi Mi Le” is available on all streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Shatta Wale declares victory over adversity on ‘Play Nonsense’

Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song

Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack

Gloria Onoja teams up with Mr Impulse for ‘Baba God’

Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja drop ‘Somebody’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Sensational Kojo Blak Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song
Next Article Maverick Shatta Wale Shatta Wale declares victory over adversity on ‘Play Nonsense’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

KiDi & Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Clash Magazine.
Black Sherif and KiDi spotted in Zanzibar for 2025 Trace Awards
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Rolling Stone.
Black Sherif concert in Italy is officially sold out
News
Co-Directors, Warner Music Africa Francophone Marc-Andre Niang & Yoann Chapalain. Photo Credit: Warner Africa Francophone
Warner Music Africa Francophone hosts first Songwriting Camp in Abidjan
Africa
Samini. Photo Credit: Samini/Instagram.
I have lived life – Samini
News
Ghanaian Independence Weekend.
R2Bees, King Paluta & OliveTheBoy to headline Ghana 68th Independence Concert
News
Ghana’s M.anifest. Photo Credit: Nana Asihene
M.anifest announces new album “New Roads and Guava Trees”
News

Popular

Jay Bahd. Photo Credit: Jay Bahd/YouTube.
Review: Jay Bahd – ‘The Return of Okomfo Anokye II’
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos