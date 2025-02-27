Music

KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”

Listen to KloudedKeys' latest release "Mine" - a moving declaration of love and loyalty. Available now on all streaming platforms.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian talent KloudedKeys has officially released his first single of the year, a heartfelt track titled “Mine.” The track is a passionate vow of devotion, as KloudedKeys assures his imagined lover that she is his one and only.

With lyrics that feel like an honorary pledge, KloudedKeys promises to stand by his love interest, urging her to ignore outside noise. Kloudedkeys conveys a powerful message about recognizing true love, suggesting, “When you find the one you want to do forever with, both of you will know.”

Mine by KloudedKeys. Cover: KloudedKeys.
Mine by KloudedKeys. Cover: KloudedKeys.

This release marks KloudedKeys’ first musical offering of the year, potentially setting the tone for more music in 2025.

“Mine” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
