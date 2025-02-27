Music

Watch Agbeshie’s Amapiano song ‘Alakpator’ feat. Chief One

Alakpator by Agbeshie ft Chief One is a must-watch amapiano anthem, with an electrifying video exploring the consequences of dishonesty.

Ghana Music

Agbeshie has released the official video for, Alakpator featuring Chief One, an Amapiano song bound to get heads nodding and feet moving.

The collaboration between the two artists is a perfect blend of infectious beats and captivating lyrics, woven together to create an unforgettable sound.

The vibrant visuals of the music video complement the song’s rhythmic energy, immersing viewers in a world of pulsating amapiano grooves.

Throughout the track, Agbeshie and Chief One reflect on themes of deceit and dishonesty, exploring the complexity of trust in relationships.

The infectious melody and catchy chorus make “Alakpator” an instant favorite among fans of the genre, while its thought-provoking narrative resonates deeply.

From its memorable beat drops to its vivid storytelling, the “Alakpator” official video delivers an electrifying experience that showcases the evolving soundscape of modern Afrobeat culture.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
