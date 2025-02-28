Aba With The Sauce joins forces with Chley for dance anthem ‘Move’

Aba With The Sauce has teamed up with South Africa’s Chley to deliver the electrifying Amapiano song, “Move,” produced by the talented Ice Beats.

Released under Ghanaian label D Global Entertainment, this collaboration perfectly captures the fusion of Ghanaian and South African musical cultures, blending vibrant rhythms and infectious beats to create a global dance anthem.

The song invites listeners from around the world to hit the dancefloor, effortlessly merging the best elements of Afrobeat and Amapiano into a high-energy, party-ready vibe.

With Chley’s dynamic performance and Aba with the Sauce’s unique style, “Move” is bound to make waves in both the Ghanaian and South African music scenes, and beyond.

The fusion of these two powerful musical forces signifies a bold step towards bringing African music to the global stage, making “Move” an anthem for everyone who loves to dance and celebrate life.