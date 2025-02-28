Music

Aba With The Sauce joins forces with Chley for dance anthem ‘Move’

Move,' the latest Amapiano song from Aba with the Sauce and Chley, merges Afrobeat and Amapiano for a global dance anthem.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Aba With The Sauce has teamed up with South Africa’s Chley to deliver the electrifying Amapiano song, “Move,” produced by the talented Ice Beats.

Released under Ghanaian label D Global Entertainment, this collaboration perfectly captures the fusion of Ghanaian and South African musical cultures, blending vibrant rhythms and infectious beats to create a global dance anthem.

The song invites listeners from around the world to hit the dancefloor, effortlessly merging the best elements of Afrobeat and Amapiano into a high-energy, party-ready vibe.

With Chley’s dynamic performance and Aba with the Sauce’s unique style, “Move” is bound to make waves in both the Ghanaian and South African music scenes, and beyond.

The fusion of these two powerful musical forces signifies a bold step towards bringing African music to the global stage, making “Move” an anthem for everyone who loves to dance and celebrate life.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song

Xlimkid returns with ‘ISHOWSLIME’, a song of resilience

Watch Agbeshie’s Amapiano song ‘Alakpator’ feat. Chief One

M.anifest drops ‘Worth The Wait (Freestyle)’, a taste of what’s coming

Cojo Rae ‘Obiba’ captures the complexity of relationships

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Strongman Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Next Article Celebrated Efya Efya captures the essence of romance in ‘Radar’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Camidoh. Photo Credit: Camidoh.
“It hurts more than I can explain” – Camidoh to fans
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Paul Noun. Photo Credit: Paul Noun/Instagram.
Black Avenue Muzik officially introduces Paul Noun
News
Paradisus
New recording studio to revolutionize West African music
News
Døku. Photo Credit: Døku
Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 
Music
Sensational Kojo Blak
Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero
Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack
Music

Popular

Gloria Onoja
Gloria Onoja teams up with Mr Impulse for ‘Baba God’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos