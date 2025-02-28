Music

New Artist! Quamel debuts with ‘Woto’

Quamel introduces himself to the music world with 'Woto,' a catchy Amapiano anthem that’s sure to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene.

Quamel, a rising star in the music scene, has released his debut song Woto, a danceable Amapiano anthem that promises to light up every party.

Produced by the talented Skybeatz, Woto features an infectious rhythm and catchy beat that will have listeners moving and dancing along.

The song serves as an invitation for fun, encouraging listeners to throw their best energy back in return while enjoying themselves with their partners.

With its vibrant sound and party-ready vibe, Quamel showcases his natural ability to create music that resonates with the crowd.

As a new artist, Woto is a bold statement of his arrival, and it’s clear that he’s ready to shake up the Ghanaian music industry with his talent.

About Quamel

Ofori Mills Frank, known by his stage name Quamel, began his musical journey during his time in Senior High School (SHS), where he formed a close friendship with a rapper housemate.

This bond sparked his passion for music, leading him to pursue a career in the industry.

Now an Afro-pop and Afrobeat artist, Quamel is continuously evolving and pushing the boundaries of his creativity.

With his dedication and drive, the future looks incredibly bright for this emerging talent.

