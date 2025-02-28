Music

Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’

Story EP by Paul Bongo is a heartfelt collection of tracks that reflect his growth, struggles, and aspirations in the music world.

Ghana Music

Paul Bongo has released the Story EP, a compelling collection of tracks that reflect his journey, experiences, and emotions.

The EP, which blends Afrobeat, highlife, and contemporary sounds, showcases Paul Bongo’s versatility as an artist, offering listeners a deep, personal insight into his life and aspirations.

Each track tells a unique story, with smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with themes of love, struggle, and success.

Story is a celebration of Paul Bono’s growth as an artist, with every song capturing the essence of his musical evolution.

His ability to fuse traditional African sounds with modern influences makes this EP a standout in the contemporary music scene.

With Story, Paul Bongo proves that he’s a force to be reckoned with, creating an EP that is not only enjoyable but also deeply meaningful.

Preach is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Preach on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/paulbongo-story

Cover Artwork: Story EP – Paul Bongo
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
