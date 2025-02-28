Music

Paul Noun release debut EP, “People, Places & Things”

Paul Noun's EP 'People, Places & Things', inspired by his encounters, travels, and challenges. A fusion of smooth melodies and dynamic production.

Rising Afrobeat artist Paul Noun is making waves with the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, “People, Places & Things”, under Black Avenue Muzik in partnership with FulLCircL Management. Released on February 28, 2025, the project has already sparked excitement among music enthusiasts.

“People, Places & Things” is a deeply personal body of work that encapsulates Paul Noun’s identity and artistic journey. The EP explores themes of love, detachment, and the bittersweet experience of leaving home. Through raw and relatable storytelling, Paul Noun navigates the complexities of modern relationships and personal growth, offering listeners an authentic glimpse into his world.

The title “People, Places & Things” symbolizes the experiences that have shaped him, the people he has encountered, the places he has traveled, and the challenges he has overcome. Additionally, it cleverly ties into his stage name, reinforcing the fundamental definition of a noun.

People, Places & Things. Cover:Paul Noun
Drawing inspiration from artists like Brent Faiyaz, Lojay, Burna Boy, SAINt JHN, Post Malone, Mugeez, and Chronic Law, Paul Noun blends smooth, sultry melodies with dynamic production, creating a compelling Afro-R&B/Afro-Fusion sound. “This project is a reflection of my journey, every lyric is tied to a moment, a city, a person, or an emotion that has shaped me,” he shares. Further adding that “It is about the connections we make in life and the ones we leave behind”.

With a signature style that balances confidence and vulnerability, Paul Noun is poised to carve out a unique space in the industry. Exclusive listening events, music videos, and interactive fan engagements across social media are scheduled once the EP goes live, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career.

