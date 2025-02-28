Music

Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song

Watch Strongman’s raw energy in the motivational anthem 'Preach,' paired with impactful visuals directed by Sniper Boy.

Strongman, known for his powerful lyricism and stage presence, is back with a captivating performance of his latest track, Preach.

Directed by the talented Sniper Boy, the music video for “Preach” take the audience on a thrilling ride, showcasing Strongman’s raw energy and musical prowess.

The video complements the track’s intense delivery, with stunning cinematography that highlights the depth of Strongman’s message.

“Preach” is a hard-hitting anthem, packed with motivational lines and a beat that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish.

Strongman’s flow and delivery in the track reflect his continued growth as an artist, solidifying his place as one of Ghana’s top rappers.

This release is sure to resonate with fans, as Strongman preaches self-awareness, hard work, and resilience.

Preach is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Preach on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-preach

