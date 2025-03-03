Music

Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’

"Never" by Akwaboah is an emotional highlife anthem, promising to join his catalog of timeless music that speaks to the heart.

Ghana Music

Akwaboah’s latest release, Never, promises to continue his tradition of delivering timeless highlife anthems that resonate deeply with fans around the world.

With his signature blend of soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Akwaboah touches on themes of love, longing, and personal reflection, creating a track that is not only captivating but also emotionally compelling.

As he has done with previous hits, “Never” reinforces Akwaboah’s standing as one of the most influential voices in modern highlife music, showcasing his exceptional ability to craft songs that connect with listeners on a profound level.

The release further cements his legacy, offering a fresh yet familiar sound that promises to linger in the hearts of fans for years to come, adding another classic anthem to his ever-growing catalog of unforgettable music.

