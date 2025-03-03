Jesse Delali ‘The Smiling Drummer’ debuts with ‘For All You’ve Done’

Known as The Smiling Drummer, Jesse Delali takes a bold step from behind the drums to the forefront as a gospel recording artist with the release of his debut single, For All You’ve Done.

The song, a contemporary gospel anthem of thanksgiving and praise, is inspired by Psalm 34:1 and Hebrews 13:15.

Born in Norway and raised in Ghana, Jesse’s deep-rooted passion for music and ministry has seen him evolve from a gifted drummer to a well-respected gospel musician.

Jesse Delali

His signature smile and dynamic performances have earned him recognition on major stages around the world, where he has worked with celebrated gospel artists, including Joe Mettle, Nathaniel Bassey, CalledOut Music, Akesse Brempong, and Team Eternity Ghana, among others.

Produced by Junior Boateng, the song features an outstanding lineup of musicians, including Michael Ohene-Marfo (Drums), Joe Wilson (Bass), Emmanuel Tetteh (Guitars), and Nii Jata (Horns ).

For years, I have expressed my worship through drumming, but God has placed a new song in my heart. For All You’ve Done is my testimony of gratitude, and I pray it becomes an anthem of thanksgiving for many Jesse Delali

Murya Studios did a splendid job on the background vocals, bringing the song to life.

The latest release comes with crisp and vibrant visuals shot in Ottawa, Canada, by director François Mittins, capturing the joyful essence of praise and worship.

