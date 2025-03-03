Worship The King! Kofi Owusu Peprah teams up with Siisi Baidoo & Brian Kuffour on new song

Kofi Owusu Peprah releases a vibrant and soul-lifting gospel anthem titled Worship The King, featuring Siisi Baidoo and Brian Kuffour.

This powerful song draws deeply from Ghana’s rich musical heritage, blending infectious rhythms with heartfelt lyrics to create an unforgettable worship experience.

With its dynamic harmonies and uplifting melodies, Worship The King calls on believers to lift their voices in praise and devotion.

The collaboration between Kofi Owusu Peprah, Siisi Baidoo, and Brian Kuffour brings a unique fusion of talent, amplifying the song’s message of faith and reverence.

As Kofi continues to make a mark on the gospel scene, this track showcases his ability to blend contemporary gospel sounds with Ghana’s traditional worship music, inspiring both the young and old to worship with passion and devotion.