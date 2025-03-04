Music

99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”

Discover 99Phaces' latest single 'Melody', a love-themed Afropop hit embodying joy and excitement. Available for streaming now!

Off the back of their collaborative single with Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj on fan favourite single “Pain and Pleasure”, Ghanaian music collective 99PHACES release their first single of 2025. 

Titled “Melody” the song is the collective’s first solo single after the release of their debut tape in 2023. The song is an Afropop love-themed song that embodies the joy and excitement that comes with being in love. 

Produced by Auggie with vocals from Kiki Celine, Moffy and Freddie Gambini, the song embraces the different perspectives of being loved as heard on the deliveries by the artists. As we conclude the month of love, “Melody” is also a reminder that love can be felt in different ways and at all times.

Melody - 99Phaces. Cover: 99Phaces.
As such, it is imperative that as people we hold on to the people who show us how much we mean to them through their show of love for us. 

Melody” is available for streaming now on all platforms. 

