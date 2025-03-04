Klu releases official video for “Change I Mean”

Ghanaian rapper Klu has unveiled the official video for “Change I Mean,” a track from his latest album, Trade Affairs: Growing Pains.

The visuals bring the song’s message to life with bold red highlights, raw energy, and a gritty aesthetic that reflects the struggles and triumphs of the hustle. “This one is for the hustlers,” Klu shared, reinforcing the theme of resilience and ambition.

With Trade Affairs: Growing Pains, Klu continues to carve his path, blending introspective lyrics with visuals that capture his unfiltered reality.