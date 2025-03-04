Music

Klu releases official video for “Change I Mean”

Klu has dropped the official video for "Change I Mean", an intriguing and resonating track of his latest album, "Trade Affairs: Growing Pains".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper Klu has unveiled the official video for “Change I Mean,” a track from his latest album, Trade Affairs: Growing Pains.

The visuals bring the song’s message to life with bold red highlights, raw energy, and a gritty aesthetic that reflects the struggles and triumphs of the hustle. “This one is for the hustlers,” Klu shared, reinforcing the theme of resilience and ambition.

With Trade Affairs: Growing Pains, Klu continues to carve his path, blending introspective lyrics with visuals that capture his unfiltered reality.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Klu’s ‘Trade Affairs, Growing Pains’ chronicles progress and choices

Klu hints at new album “Trade Affairs: Growing Pains”

Video: Here Today, Here 2 Stay by Klu

Video: Actions Speak by Klu

Video: New Babe by Klu

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article 99Phaces. Photo Credit: 99Phaces/Instagram. 99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”
Next Article Budding artist Notse Notse declares musical warfare with his latest single, ‘Armageddon’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghanaian Gospel Artists. Photo Credit: Various Artists
Gospel Artists: Highlighting Ghana’s New Generation
Lists
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shake It To The Max – MOLIY & Silent Addy. Cover: MOILY.
MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)
Lyrics
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
TGMA. Credit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup
News
Jesse Delali
Jesse Delali ‘The Smiling Drummer’ debuts with ‘For All You’ve Done’
Music
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Worship The King! Kofi Owusu Peprah teams up with Siisi Baidoo & Brian Kuffour on new song
Music

Popular

Akwaboah
Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos