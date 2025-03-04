Music

More Money! Baba Tundey feats. Wendy Shay, Eno Barony & Sista Afia on new song

Empower your hustle with More Money, a powerful collaboration between Baba Tundey, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, and Sista Afia.

Baba Tundey is back with a bang, collaborating with top female artists Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, and Sista Afia for the powerful new track More Money.

This anthem is all about ambition, success, and the relentless pursuit of financial freedom. The artists each bring their unique styles to the track, blending their distinct voices with Baba Tundey’s dynamic production.

Wendy Shay’s smooth vocals, Eno Barony’s fiery rap, and Sista Afia’s soulful melody combine perfectly to deliver a message of resilience and determination.

More Money is more than just a song; it’s an energizing celebration of working hard and striving for greatness.

With its infectious beat and motivational lyrics, the track is destined to become an anthem for anyone chasing their dreams and pushing for success.

Cover Artwork: More Money – Baba Tundey feat. Wendy Shay, Eno Barony & Sista Afia
