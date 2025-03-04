Music

Notse declares musical warfare with his latest single, ‘Armageddon’

Uncover the raw emotions and hard-hitting beats in 'Armageddon', the latest release from rising artist Notse.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Budding artist Notse, is back with his first release of the year ‘Armageddon‘, setting the tone for what promises to be another exciting chapter in his journey.

After a successful run last year, he returns with “Armageddon,” a gripping track that dives deep into the realities of survival and resilience in the music industry.

“Armageddon” tells the story of a young boy who finds himself on the wrong side of the music scene, facing trauma and hardship. But at the end of that dark road, he makes a vow—to get paid, no matter what.

The song isn’t just about personal battles; it also speaks to breaking free from the systematic limitations that hold people back, urging listeners to push beyond boundaries and reclaim their power.

With a fusion of raw lyricism and hard-hitting production, Armageddon delivers both a personal testimony and a universal call for liberation.

Produced by the talented Ranking Made It, Armageddon blends gritty storytelling with raw emotions and hard-hitting beats.

Cover Artwork: Armageddon – Notse
Cover Artwork: Armageddon – Notse
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kofi Mante drops inspiring new Hit “Nhyira” ft. Apya – A song of hope and resilience

99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”

More Money! Baba Tundey feats. Wendy Shay, Eno Barony & Sista Afia on new song

KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”

Efya captures the essence of romance in ‘Radar’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Klu. Photo Credit: Klu/X Klu releases official video for “Change I Mean”
Next Article Kofi Mante. Photo Credit: Kofi Mante Kofi Mante drops inspiring new Hit “Nhyira” ft. Apya – A song of hope and resilience
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghanaian Gospel Artists. Photo Credit: Various Artists
Gospel Artists: Highlighting Ghana’s New Generation
Lists
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shake It To The Max – MOLIY & Silent Addy. Cover: MOILY.
MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)
Lyrics
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
TGMA. Credit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup
News
1Life Network
1Life Network opens submissions for artist residency program
News
Teephlow
Memories: Teephlow reflects on his Journey on new song
Music

Popular

Versatile Paul Bongo
Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos