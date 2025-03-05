2hype Foreign Girl sings about hope and perseverance in ‘Bibiaa Beye Fine’

Rising artist 2hype Foreign Girl has dropped her highly anticipated single, Bibiaa Beye Fine, a vibrant fusion of Afropop, Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife rhythms.

Translated as “Everything Will Be Fine,” the track delivers a timely message of hope and perseverance in the face of global economic hardships.

Now available on all streaming platforms, the song is accompanied by a visually striking music video on YouTube.

Born and raised in Ghana, 2hype Foreign Girl (often stylized as Foreign Girl) made the bold decision to leave the UAE and return to her homeland to launch her music career after being stuck in Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced under her new label 2HypeRecords (where she is their first female signee), “Bibiaa Beye Fine” weaves English, Twi, and Ga lyrics into a genre-crossing anthem.

The track urges listeners to stay committed to their dreams and professions despite setbacks, inspired by the artist’s observations of global economic instability.

Drawing inspiration from icons like Lauryn Hill’s lyrical depth, Nicki Minaj’s unapologetic flair, and Ghanaian legend Abrewa Nana’s trailblazing spirit, 2hype Foreign Girl carves a unique niche in Africa’s buzzing music scene.

By blending local dialects with global sounds, she aims to bridge cultures: “I want my music to empower Ghanaians and speak to the world.”

“Bibiaa Beye Fine” is now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.