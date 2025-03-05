Dracula! 233Boy YGA releases new song

233Boy YGA is back with a bang, unleashing his latest single Dracula, a track that’s bound to captivate listeners with its dark, mysterious vibe and infectious rhythm.

Blending elements of Hiplife with Trap influences, Dracula takes fans on a thrilling ride through 233Boy YGA’s unique soundscape, where eerie beats meet slick, catchy lyrics.

The song delves into themes of power, confidence, and dominance, with the artist channeling the energy of the iconic vampire legend to portray his rise to the top.

With his signature flow and a melody that sticks, 233Boy YGA effortlessly creates a vibe that’s both haunting and addictive.

Whether you’re ready to turn up or vibe out, Dracula is the perfect track to make a statement and leave an impression, offering fans a fresh take on the fusion of local and international music styles.

Dracula is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Dracula on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/233boyyga-dracula

Cover Artwork: Dracula – 233Boy YGA