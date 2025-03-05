Music

Dracula! 233Boy YGA releases new song

233Boy YGA returns with a bang in his latest track, 'Dracula,' blending Afrobeats with trap and hip-hop.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

233Boy YGA is back with a bang, unleashing his latest single Dracula, a track that’s bound to captivate listeners with its dark, mysterious vibe and infectious rhythm.

Blending elements of Hiplife with Trap influences, Dracula takes fans on a thrilling ride through 233Boy YGA’s unique soundscape, where eerie beats meet slick, catchy lyrics.

The song delves into themes of power, confidence, and dominance, with the artist channeling the energy of the iconic vampire legend to portray his rise to the top.

With his signature flow and a melody that sticks, 233Boy YGA effortlessly creates a vibe that’s both haunting and addictive.

Whether you’re ready to turn up or vibe out, Dracula is the perfect track to make a statement and leave an impression, offering fans a fresh take on the fusion of local and international music styles.

Dracula is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service. 

Stream Dracula on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/233boyyga-dracula

Cover Artwork: Dracula – 233Boy YGA
Cover Artwork: Dracula – 233Boy YGA
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kofi Mante drops inspiring new Hit “Nhyira” ft. Apya – A song of hope and resilience

Notse declares musical warfare with his latest single, ‘Armageddon’

99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”

More Money! Baba Tundey feats. Wendy Shay, Eno Barony & Sista Afia on new song

KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kofi Mante. Photo Credit: Kofi Mante Kofi Mante drops inspiring new Hit “Nhyira” ft. Apya – A song of hope and resilience
Next Article 2hype Foreign Girl 2hype Foreign Girl sings about hope and perseverance in ‘Bibiaa Beye Fine’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghanaian Gospel Artists. Photo Credit: Various Artists
Gospel Artists: Highlighting Ghana’s New Generation
Lists
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shake It To The Max – MOLIY & Silent Addy. Cover: MOILY.
MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)
Lyrics
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
TGMA. Credit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup
News
Akwaboah
Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’
Music
1Life Network
1Life Network opens submissions for artist residency program
News

Popular

Teephlow
Memories: Teephlow reflects on his Journey on new song
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos