Music

Kofi Mante drops inspiring new Hit “Nhyira” ft. Apya – A song of hope and resilience

Listen to Kofi Mante's latest track, "Nhyira", featuring Apya, a source of comfort and motivation for those facing challenges.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer Kofi Mante, whose popularity is rising rapidly, has released another captivating song, “Nhyira,” featuring Apya.

The track blends uplifting themes with real-life struggles, portraying the challenges of tough times while inspiring resilience, hope, and perseverance. It provides comfort for those facing difficulties, reminding them that they have the strength to overcome obstacles.

Kofi Mante’s music emphasizes inner strength, perseverance through hardships, and the belief that better days are ahead. “Nhyira” highlights themes of self-empowerment, resilience, and the idea that challenges are essential for growth and success.

This song is sure to captivate you. It offers motivation, a way to connect with others, and solidarity in life’s battles.

Kofi Mante. Photo Credit: Kofi Mante
Kofi Mante. Photo Credit: Kofi Mante
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Notse declares musical warfare with his latest single, ‘Armageddon’

99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”

More Money! Baba Tundey feats. Wendy Shay, Eno Barony & Sista Afia on new song

KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”

Efya captures the essence of romance in ‘Radar’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Budding artist Notse Notse declares musical warfare with his latest single, ‘Armageddon’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghanaian Gospel Artists. Photo Credit: Various Artists
Gospel Artists: Highlighting Ghana’s New Generation
Lists
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shake It To The Max – MOLIY & Silent Addy. Cover: MOILY.
MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)
Lyrics
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
TGMA. Credit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup
News
1Life Network
1Life Network opens submissions for artist residency program
News
Teephlow
Memories: Teephlow reflects on his Journey on new song
Music

Popular

Versatile Paul Bongo
Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos