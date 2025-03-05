Music

Skyface SDW features O’Kenneth on new song ‘Virgin’

Virgin by Skyface SDW feat. O'Kenneth fuses drill with Hiplife, delivering a catchy, energetic song perfect for global audiences.

Skyface SDW is back with his new release, Virgin, featuring the star O’Kenneth, delivering an electrifying Asaaka song.

The track showcases Skyface SDW’s signature gritty lyricism and raw energy, while O’Kenneth adds his smooth flow, creating a powerful synergy between the two artists.

“Virgin” is a celebration of boldness, independence, and confidence, as both artists deliver energetic verses and catchy hooks that captivate listeners from the first beat.

The fusion of drill’s hard-hitting beats and Hiplife’s infectious rhythms presents a unique sound that transcends genres, setting “Virgin” apart from the usual offerings in the music scene.

With its undeniable groove and vibrant energy, “Virgin” is poised to make waves across both local and international music scenes.

Cover Artwork: Virgin – Skyface SDW feat. O'Kenneth
