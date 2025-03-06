Music

New Afro/Alternative Rock Band, ‘AKRA’ releases debut single

Listen to 'ACCRA WE DEY' by AKRA - a song inspired by the everyday life and hustle of Accra. Follow the band for more music and updates.

Ghanaian Afro/Alternative Rock Band marks its debut with the release of , “ACCRA WE DEY”. Released on the 6th of March. The track is the first insight into the world of AKRA and what they have to offer.

Inspired by the experiences and influences of their home city – Accra, the band seeks to tell the tales of the everyday life and realities they encounter daily through their music

‘ACCRA WE DEY’ tells the story of everyday life and ‘Hustle’ of the place the Band calls home, Accra. The song perfectly captures the band’s unique sound stemming from their African roots and their many rock influences.

Accra We Dey - AKRA. Cover: AKRA.
Accra We Dey – AKRA. Cover: AKRA.

Akra, with members – Joshua Edem Artcher [J_Artcher] – Drums, Barinem Samuel [BsKute] – guitars + vocals, Simon Bowman ‘Jnr’ [Bébé] – guitars and Jonathan Benjamin Opare [Nathan] on Bass is currently working on their debut album, The Band also anticipates the release of other singles and a few merchandise.

Follow and get in touch with AKRA on all social media Platforms – @Akratheband

Youtube – https://youtube.com/@akratheband?si=VZB2E_roo6CFPWZ1

Stream “ACCRA WE DEY” on all music streaming platforms.

