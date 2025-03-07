Music

OliveTheBoy & Qing Madi celebrate the strength of love in ‘Survivor’

Get lost in the rhythm of "Survivor," an upbeat Afrobeats track by Olivetheboy and Qing Madi that celebrates the resilience and beauty of love.

OliveTheBoy teamed up with Nigeria’s Qing Madi for his new single, Survivor, an irresistible Afrobeats anthem that celebrates love’s triumphs and trials.

With vibrant rhythms and infectious melodies, the track offers a fresh take on romance, weaving together catchy hooks and smooth beats to tell a story of enduring love in the face of challenges.

Olivetheboy’s rich, dynamic production lays the perfect foundation for Qing Madi’s soulful, emotive vocals, which effortlessly capture the intensity and complexity of love.

“Survivor” is a celebration of the strength found in relationships, highlighting moments of passion, struggle, and growth.

The fusion of Afrobeats energy and heartfelt lyrics creates an energetic yet deeply emotional experience for listeners, making it an undeniable track that will resonate with anyone who has fought for love.

Cover Artwork: Survivor – OliveTheBoy & Qing Madi
