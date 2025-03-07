Music

Olivia! Lasmid sings about the push and pull of love

In "Olivia," Lasmid sings about the emotional pull of love, blending Afrobeat rhythms with lyrics that speak to anyone in a complicated relationship.

Afrobeat artiste Lasmid has released Olivia, and it’s all about the mixed feelings that come with love, distance, and longing.

With its infectious Afrobeat rhythms and smooth melodies, “Olivia” reflects the emotional complexity of a relationship.

Lasmid’s voice flows effortlessly between the desire for distance and the undeniable pull of love, creating a captivating contrast throughout the track.

The song carries a sense of longing, yet there’s an undeniable sense of joy whenever Olivia’s presence is felt.

Lasmid’s ability to convey this emotional depth in a way that resonates with listeners is what makes “Olivia” stand out as a beautifully crafted and relatable song.

The fusion of heartfelt lyrics and vibrant beats gives the track a dynamic energy, making it not just a song, but an experience that fans of both Afrobeat and soulful music will appreciate.

Cover Artwork: Olivia – Lasmid
Cover Artwork: Olivia – Lasmid
