Son: Bisa Kdei explores his rap side on new song

Bisa Kdei, renowned for his soulful Highlife sound, introduces his rap side in his latest song, Son.

The song sees the artist exploring the rap genre with ease, delivering sharp, impactful lyrics and a flow that captures the essence of Ghanaian rap.

“Son” combines Bisa Kdei’s signature melodies with hard-hitting rap verses, showcasing his versatility and lyrical prowess.

In this track, he seamlessly blends Afrobeat rhythms with rap’s energetic delivery, creating a fresh and unique sound.

The song is a testament to Bisa Kdei’s ability to cross musical boundaries, staying true to his roots while embracing a different style.

With its catchy beat and confident rap verses, “Son” is a track that highlights Bisa Kdei’s range as an artist and proves that he can master multiple genres while maintaining his distinct musical identity.

Cover Artwork: Son – Bisa Kdei