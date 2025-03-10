Mēl, Stella Sena & Kim of Diamonds Breakfree on “Thamanga” 

Off the back of her debut project “For Melanin Girlies,” Ghanaian producer and multi-instrumentalist Mēl returns with her first single of 2025. Titled “Thamanga,” which is a Malawian word which roughly translates as run.

The song is a wake-up call to women to run away from any relationship that leaves them in a confused state.

The song encourages people who find themselves chasing a love that is not promised to choose themselves and run away from such a situation.

Mēl, Kim of Diamonds & Stella Sena. Photo Credit: Mēl.

Love is meant to be direct, assuring and secured. Any other situation where you feel you are not heard and appreciated is a situation you should run away from.

Produced by Mēl, she teams up with Malawian singer Kim of Diamonds and Ghanaian vocalist Stella Sena to bring the song to life.

You can stream “Thamanga,” available on all platforms.

Cover Artwork: Thamanga – Mēl, Stella Sena, KIM of Diamonds