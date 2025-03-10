Ad imageAd image
Music

Mēl, Stella Sena & Kim of Diamonds Breakfree on “Thamanga” 

Find Strength in Mēl's Song "Thamanga" to Escape Confusing Love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Off the back of her debut project “For Melanin Girlies,” Ghanaian producer and multi-instrumentalist Mēl returns with her first single of 2025. Titled “Thamanga,” which is a Malawian word which roughly translates as run.

The song is a wake-up call to women to run away from any relationship that leaves them in a confused state. 

The song encourages people who find themselves chasing a love that is not promised to choose themselves and run away from such a situation.

Mēl, Kim of Diamonds & Stella Sena. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl, Kim of Diamonds & Stella Sena. Photo Credit: Mēl.

Love is meant to be direct, assuring and secured. Any other situation where you feel you are not heard and appreciated is a situation you should run away from.

Produced by Mēl, she teams up with Malawian singer Kim of Diamonds and Ghanaian vocalist Stella Sena to bring the song to life.

You can stream “Thamanga,” available on all platforms.

Cover Artwork: Thamanga - Mēl, Stella Sena, KIM of Diamonds
Cover Artwork: Thamanga – Mēl, Stella Sena, KIM of Diamonds
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

G-West drops new single “Lo Mi” – A must-play Afrobeats anthem

Olivia! Lasmid sings about the push and pull of love

Son: Bisa Kdei explores his rap side on new song

OliveTheBoy & Qing Madi celebrate the strength of love in ‘Survivor’

Tikki Waja delivers motivation and melody on new single “Rivers”

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Watch Me by Empress Gifty 2025 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Daddy Lumba ‘Mpempem Do Me’ by Daddy Lumba included in King Charles III’s playlist
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Daddy Lumba
‘Mpempem Do Me’ by Daddy Lumba included in King Charles III’s playlist
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Watch Me by Empress Gifty
2025 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest.
M.anifest: 5 Things We Know About “New Road and Guava Trees”
Lists
Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak.
Next Door: Kojo Blak is playing the game – and winning
News
Stonebwoy gets emotional as crowd sings along as he performs ‘My Name’ at his 'UPXRUNNIN6' World Tour inside the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London. Photo Credit: BhimNatives Ghana
Stonebwoy lights up London: A sold-out triumph at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
News
OV for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: OV Music/Instagram.
On Your Radar: Listen to these January & February Picks
Lists

Popular

Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak.
Lyrics: Next Door by Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie
Lyrics
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos