New music! Felicia Boadu releases soul-stirring single ‘Adom Wura’

Ghanaian gospel musician and philanthropist Felicia Boadu has released her new single titled Adom Wura – a powerful message to the world.

This inspiring gospel song is a beautifully curated blend of traditional African rhythms and contemporary gospel sounds, crafted to appreciate, adore, and honour God as the ultimate source of grace.

With her unique voice and distinctive style, Felicia delivers music that uplifts and deeply resonates with her audience.

Watch Adom Wura Visualiser

As a rising figure in contemporary gospel music, she aims to capture the hearts and souls of all who listen to her songs.

Backed by Supreme Media Solutions, Felicia is poised to reach new heights in her music career.

Her latest single Adom Wura, which translates to Conveyor of Grace, was produced by Dan Bassey.

Stream “Adom Wura” now on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Adom Wura - Felicia Boadu
